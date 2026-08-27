Modi Pledges Full Humanitarian Support to Nepal After Devastating Floods

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives due to the flood in Nepal.

Modi said that the people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal during this difficult time. He also reaffirmed that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal, and India teams are coordinating closely with the Nepalese authority on rescue and relief efforts. (PIB)

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