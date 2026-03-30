Modi Uses Mann Ki Baat to Push Water Conservation and Solar Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his monthly radio address on Sunday to mark the arrival of summer with a call for renewed commitment to water conservation — and to highlight what he called on-the-ground progress in solar energy and indigenous education.
The 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat covered a wide range of themes, from village-level rainwater harvesting to a Naga tribal learning system that is being adapted for modern classrooms.
Also Read: Surya Ghar Yojana: Empowering Homes with Clean Energy
Modi opened the water conservation segment by pointing to the scale of what he said has been achieved over the past decade.
"Under this campaign, nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built in the country," he said, adding that the Amrit Sarovar campaign alone has resulted in the creation of 70,000 water bodies across India.
He noted that many villages are already cleaning and restoring ponds ahead of the monsoon season — a sign, he said, that conservation has become a community habit rather than a government directive.
Modi shared examples from three states to illustrate what grassroots water conservation looks like in practice.
Tripura: Vangmun village in the Jampui Hills, situated at 3,000 feet, once faced a severe water shortage that forced residents to walk long distances every summer. Today, rooftop rainwater harvesting systems have been installed in nearly every home.
Chhattisgarh: In Koriya district, over 1,200 farmers built small recharge ponds and soak pits in their fields, allowing rainwater to seep into the ground rather than run off. Groundwater levels in the area have improved noticeably as a result.
Telangana: In Mudhigunta village in Mancherial district, 400 families constructed soak pits in their homes. The PM said groundwater levels have risen and waterborne diseases have declined significantly since the effort began.
Modi devoted a portion of his address to the Naga community's approach to education, praising what he described as a careful balance between cultural preservation and contemporary learning.
He explained that the Naga tribes have long practised a system called Morung learning, in which elders pass down traditional knowledge, history, and life skills to younger generations through stories, folk songs, and games.
"Over time, this system has evolved into the Morung concept of education. Through this system, interest in children in subjects like mathematics and science is instilled," Modi said.
He called on listeners across India to share similar efforts from their own communities.
Two years after its launch, Modi said the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is now visible on rooftops across cities and towns of every size.
"A few years ago, this was visible only on a handful of homes, but today the impact of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is being seen across every corner of the country," he said.
He highlighted two beneficiaries by name. Payal Munjpara from Surendranagar in Gujarat completed a four-month solar PV technician course through the Surya Pahal initiative and is now working on rooftop installations in nearby districts as a solar entrepreneur.
In Meerut, Arun Kumar has gone further — not just reducing his electricity bills but selling surplus power back to the grid. Modi said Kumar shared his experience at a recent event in Delhi.
The Prime Minister also noted that the scheme's benefits are reaching the northeast, including the Reang tribe in Tripura.