Modi Uses Mann Ki Baat to Push Water Conservation and Solar Power

Modi opened the water conservation segment by pointing to the scale of what he said has been achieved over the past decade.

"Under this campaign, nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built in the country," he said, adding that the Amrit Sarovar campaign alone has resulted in the creation of 70,000 water bodies across India.

He noted that many villages are already cleaning and restoring ponds ahead of the monsoon season — a sign, he said, that conservation has become a community habit rather than a government directive.