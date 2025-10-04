Modi's ₹20,000 Crore Initiative Aims to Revolutionize Assam's Infrastructure and Economy

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a series of ambitious projects in Assam, collectively valued at over ₹20,000 crore, aimed at reshaping the state’s development trajectory. The initiatives span across agriculture, infrastructure, transport, and education, signalling a comprehensive push towards economic and social transformation.

A centrepiece of the announcements is the ₹12,000 crore Namrup Fertiliser Unit, designed with a production capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). Touted as one of the largest in the region, the facility is expected to significantly boost agricultural productivity and reduce fertiliser dependence.

In a major thrust to connectivity, Modi launched the ₹7,000 crore Guwahati Ring Road and Kuruwa–Narengi Road projects, which aim to ease traffic congestion and improve seamless transport within the capital city. The government has also approved an express corridor to the Barak Valley and the construction of the Kamalabari–Nimati Ghat bridge, which are expected to strengthen regional links and support trade.

The state’s transport network will further benefit from the double-laning of the Lumding–Tinsukia railway line, enhancing cargo movement and passenger convenience. In a move that balances development with conservation, the Prime Minister also announced the Kaziranga elevated corridor, designed to facilitate travel while protecting the park’s unique ecology.

Education received a major boost with the approval of IIM Guwahati, set to offer world-class management education and create new opportunities for Assam’s youth.

Addressing a large gathering, Modi said the projects were not just about infrastructure but about shaping “a new Assam that thrives on growth, opportunity, and harmony.”

The initiatives mark one of the most significant investment commitments in Assam in recent years, with the potential to transform the state into a major hub of progress in the North East.