Mohan Bhagwat Highlights Fraternity as Bharat’s Dharma in Janajati Dialogue

Imphal: RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, on the second day of his three-day visit to Manipur, called for strengthening social unity and character-building to bring lasting peace and progress to the region and the nation. Addressing over 200 Janajati leaders gathered at Bhaskara Prabha, he highlighted the principle of Samajik Samarasata or social equality and mutual respect which is the essene for harmony.

Dr Bhagwat reiterated that the RSS is a social organisation focused on fulfilling society’s needs through friendship and social harmony, not politics. Emphasising Bharat’s uninterrupted civilisational continuity spanning over 40,000 years, he noted that despite diversity, Indians share a deep-rooted consciousness and belong to one civilisational family. Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he stressed that liberty and equality thrive only when fraternity—the feeling of oneness—is strong, calling fraternity the “Dharma of Bharat.”

He recalled the RSS founder Dr Hedgewar’s mission to unite society and described the Sangh as a “man-making and character-building” movement. Dr Bhagwat assured that the Sangh is committed to resolving concerns raised by Janajati leaders within the constitutional framework, advocating self-reliance, dialogue based on unity, and addressing divisions rooted in historical colonial policies.

Highlighting the RSS’s Panch Parivartan initiatives, including social harmony, family bonding, environmental conservation, civilisational awareness, and civic duties, he urged the leaders to take pride in their indigenous traditions, languages, and scripts and adopt a swadeshi lifestyle rooted in cultural identity.

Concluding the event, Dr Bhagwat reaffirmed the RSS’s dedication to building a strong, united Bharat and called on all to embrace collective cultural responsibility, encapsulating the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” in action.