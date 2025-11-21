New Maruti Suzuki Dealer “Bajrang Car World” Inaugurated in Biswanath's Sootea

Sootea: A new Maruti Suzuki dealership named Bajrang Car World was inaugurated on Friday, November 21, at Hazarimal along the National Highway in Biswanath district's Sootea. The dealership was formally opened by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, who cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the launch of the new facility.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Hazarika said the opening of the dealership is a positive development for the people of the region. He stated that residents will now have easier access to purchase new Maruti Suzuki vehicles and avail all kinds of servicing and maintenance facilities without having to travel long distances.

The MLA added that the establishment of the dealership will also help create job opportunities for local unemployed youths. He said the new unit is expected to contribute to the area’s economic growth by generating employment and improving access to automobile services.

Officials of Bajrang Car World said the facility will offer a complete range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles along with after-sales services, including repairs and periodic maintenance. The new setup aims to provide customers with a smooth and convenient experience.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local residents, employees, and representatives of the dealership. Authorities believe the new establishment will serve as an important service point for vehicle owners in and around Sootea.