Momentum Builds for Zubeen Garg Madame Tussauds Statue; Proposal Sent to London

Guwahati: The push to immortalize legendary Assamese singer, musician, and social activist Zubeen Garg with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London is gaining momentum.

In a major development, Ratan Sharma, president of the Rajasthan Foundation (Assam Chapter), has officially written to the museum’s London office proposing the installation of Garg’s statue. The proposal highlights Zubeen’s monumental contributions to music, social causes, and the promotion of Assamese and Northeast Indian culture globally.

Describing Zubeen as the “cultural soul of Assam”, Sharma emphasized that the singer’s journey has not only enriched regional arts and language but also inspired youth awareness and addressed pressing social issues.

Supporters of the initiative believe that installing a statue at Madame Tussauds would showcase Assam and Northeast India’s cultural diversity to an international audience, while celebrating Garg’s enduring legacy.

The Rajasthan Foundation (Assam Chapter) also plans to launch an online petition and social media campaign to rally public support for the project.

Earlier, on September 24, acclaimed music composer Manas Robin had suggested erecting a statue in recognition of the late singer’s monumental contribution to music. Robin noted, “When he was alive, we couldn’t even confer him with the Padma Shri award. As we witnessed the massive turnout at his last rites, I believe a statue should be placed at Madame Tussauds. I am hopeful that knowledgeable people will look into this matter.”

The initiative reflects a growing sentiment across Assam to ensure that Zubeen Garg’s contributions are recognized both nationally and globally.