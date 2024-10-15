Monsoon withdraws from Northeast region

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Southwest Monsoon has finally withdrawn from the entire NE region, including the whole of Assam. With this, the NE region has now entered the post-Monsoon season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the post-Monsoon season means the period from October to December.

Regarding the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the NE region, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati of IMD said in a bulletin: The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from remaining parts of Assam, Meghalaya, the entire Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, and most parts of north Bay of Bengal. The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 18.5°N/92.0°E, 18.5°N/90.0°E, Gopalpur, Raipur, 22.5°N/79.5°E, Khargone, Nandurbar, Navsari, and 20°N/70°E.

RMC Guwahati said regarding the current meteorological conditions in Assam: The upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Assam between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

On Monday, the city of Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.4 degrees. Dibrugarh recorded a maximum of 29.8 degrees and a minimum of 18.8 degrees Celsius. Also, Jorhat town recorded a maximum of 29.8 degrees and a minimum of 18.9 degrees Celsius.

North Lakhimpur town recorded the lowest temperatures, with a minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius.

