‘Montha’ Effect: RMC, Guwahati of IMD Predicts Rainfall in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, of IMD has predicted that under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Montha’, Assam will experience rainfall on October 30, 31 and November 1, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind. RMC issued a special weather bulletin predicting on Tuesday on ‘Montha’ and rainfall.

Current meteorological conditions, according to the bulletin, are: (i) the severe cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 8.30 am on Tuesday over the same region, near latitude 14.9°N & longitude 82.9°E, about 160 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 240 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha). It will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

(ii) Currently, mainly easterly/northeasterly winds prevail over the region in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and expected effect of the Severe Cyclonic Storm, moderate rainfall at many to most places with heavy rain at isolated places on October 30 and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on October 31 and November 1, 2025, along with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty wind with speeds reaching up to 30-40 kmph over some districts of Assam.

