More rainfall in Assam until August 11: IMD

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The latest special weather bulletin issued today by the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, of the IMD warned of more rainfall over Assam until August 11.

According to the bulletin, the current meteorological conditions prevailing were stated as follows: "The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Pilani, Agra, Churk, Ranchi, Digha, and thence southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is seen over northeast Assam and the neighbourhood between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of Jharkhand and North Odisha and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height."

Under the prevailing meteorological conditions, the IMD has predicted: "Under the influence of the above synoptic condition and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong Southly and South-westerly winds in the lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam during August 7 to 11, 2024, along with isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam on August 9, 2024.

Moreover, it was predicted for Thursday (August 8) that "Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and thunderstorms with lightning along with isolated heavy rain are very likely to occur over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, West Karbianglong, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts."

