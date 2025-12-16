Morigaon Begins Paddy Procurement at Minimum Support Prices

Morigaon: In a significant step towards strengthening farmers’ incomes and ensuring fair returns for their produce, the rice procurement process based on minimum support prices announced by the government has been launched in the Morigaon district. The program was conducted in collaboration with the Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation (AFSC) and the Morigaon District Administration and Agriculture Department.
The procurement procedure started formally after the inauguration of a paddy procurement centre in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Kankan Jyoti Saikia. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Saikia said that “actual socio-economic development can be achieved only when the economic condition of farmers gets improved.” He also advised farmers to deal directly with procurement centres and sell their paddy as per the MSP fixed by the government, as his department won't let any middleman enter into this sector.
Under the Kharif season 2025-26, the Government of India has fixed the minimum support price for sali paddy at Rs. 2,369 per quintal. Additionally, being offered by the Government of Assam is an extra assistance of Rs. 250 per quintal, thereby increasing the total purchase price to Rs. 2,619 per quintal. Procuring paddy at this rate has already started in nine purchase centres located in various parts of Morigaon district.
In order to facilitate and improve the acquisition process, the Agriculture Department will distribute the required certificates to eligible farmers through their Agricultural Development Officers in all agricultural development areas of the district. This will enable farmers to receive transparent and hassle-free services and payments from their acquisition agents.
Additionally, there were several officials and representatives who attended the launch of the procurement process. These included Senior Agricultural Development Officer Musahid Farooki, Padum Bora, Manager of the Rice Procurement Centre Anshuman Bora, Rajiv Uddin Ahmed, representative of AFCSL Sajidul Islam, media advisor Gautam Kumar Nath, and Agricultural Extension Assistant Abu Yusuf.
The start of paddy procurement under MSP in Morigaon is likely to offer immense relief to farmers, shield them against prices, and help achieve the larger objective of doubling farmers’ incomes.