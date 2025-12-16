Morigaon Begins Paddy Procurement at Minimum Support Prices

Morigaon: In a significant step towards strengthening farmers’ incomes and ensuring fair returns for their produce, the rice procurement process based on minimum support prices announced by the government has been launched in the Morigaon district. The program was conducted in collaboration with the Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation (AFSC) and the Morigaon District Administration and Agriculture Department.

The procurement procedure started formally after the inauguration of a paddy procurement centre in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Kankan Jyoti Saikia. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Saikia said that “actual socio-economic development can be achieved only when the economic condition of farmers gets improved.” He also advised farmers to deal directly with procurement centres and sell their paddy as per the MSP fixed by the government, as his department won't let any middleman enter into this sector.