Morigaon DC Halts Satellite Township Survey After Tiwa, Bodo Protests in Sindhisar, Naldhara, Jagiroad

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: The Morigaon District Commissioner has suspended the order of survey of satellite townships at Sindhisar, Naldhara, and Jagiroad under a strong demand from Tiwa organizations. The district administration had planned a survey for setting up the satellite township at Sindhisar, Naldhara, which it immediately suspended as per an order by DC. The decision follows three consecutive days of demonstrations by members of the Tiwa and Bodo communities, who have been opposing the proposed township project covering Sindhisar, Naldhara, and Bihita villages near Jagiroad.

Also Read: Opposition intensifies against satellite township project in Palasbari