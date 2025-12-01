Assam: Opposition intensifies against satellite township project in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Strong opposition continues to mount against the State Government’s proposed satellite township project at Barduar Bagan under Palasbari revenue circle, where local residents have been occupying and cultivating the land for decades.

Amid the ongoing protests, a delegation comprising members of the Barduar Bagan Land Patta Demand Committee, representatives of the Adivasi Students’ Union, village heads, marginal farmers, labourers, and several local organizations met the Palasbari Co-District Commissioner at her office on Thursday. The delegation arrived following directions from Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Rashmi Baruah Gogoi to discuss the concerns raised over the eviction and proposed land allotment.

The locals expressed strong resentment against the government’s plan to evict long-term settlers and provide only one katha five lechas of land per family in return. Advisor of the Land Patta Demand Committee, Aditya Rabha, demanded full land rights for all residents who have been living on the estate since long before the establishment of the Barduar tea estate. Committee President Gobinda Rava also asserted that generations of families had built homes and lived on the land well before the tea estate came into existence. Secretary Aditya Nag urged the administration to grant land pattas under the existing land laws to all eligible residents.

After hearing the grievances and hardships faced by the people, CDC Rashmi Baruah Gogoi assured that the land measurement and demarcation process in the area would be temporarily halted. Her statement provided some relief to the concerned public and organisations present.

Later in the evening, Palasbari Circle Officer Dr Angkita Sharma visited Barduar Bagan to take stock of the on-ground situation. She interacted with the core members of the Land Patta Demand Committee, including Chief Advisor Aditya Rabha, President Gobinda Rabha, Convenor Gajen Chandra Rabha, Secretary Aditya Nag, and members Pakhiraj Rabha and Jyotish Rabha among others. The committee reiterated that the people were determined to protect their land even at the cost of their blood.

Local residents and organizations have declared that they will continue their movement until the government guarantees land rights and withdraws the eviction plan under the satellite township project.

