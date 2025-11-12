Arunachal Pradesh: Pasighat Observes National Education Day

Pasighat: The National Education Day was celebrated at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) in Pasighat, East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, with a strong message on the importance of inclusive and quality education for all. The programme brought together teachers, students, and community leaders to remember Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister, whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year on this day.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Tai Tagak, former Advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Patron of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS). Other guests present were Sukumaran K, State Coordinator of ASVS Vidya Bharati Arunachal Pradesh; Vidhya Kant Kha, State Incharge, Academic and Examinations, ASVS; and Olut Rukbo, State Coordinator, KGBV Project, ASVS.

The programme began with a tribute to Maulana Azad, who was a great educationist and a key figure in shaping India’s education system. His ideas continue to inspire generations towards learning and nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, Tai Tagak said that education should not only be seen as a way to earn a living but also as a means to shape character and society.

“Education is the foundation of a fair and empowered society. It gives people the strength to make good decisions and build a better nation. A well-educated community is the true strength of a country,” he said.

He also encouraged students to understand their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) so that they can better prepare themselves for the future. He added that education must go hand in hand with discipline, moral values, and life skills.

The speakers at the event also discussed how India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is helping to bring major changes in the education system, focusing on practical learning, values, and equal access to education for every child.

This year’s theme, “Inclusive Quality Education,” highlights the government’s goal to make learning meaningful and accessible to all students, no matter their background or location.

Students presented songs, short speeches, and cultural performances to mark the occasion. Their participation reflected the enthusiasm and creative spirit that education brings.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by teachers and students to work towards building a learning environment that promotes equality, knowledge, and moral growth.