Morigaon towns becoming Jamtara: Assam Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the constant adoption of newer tactics to defraud gullible people, the cybercriminals in the state have adopted the practice of mimicking while approaching their target prey.

A cybercriminal, Atabur Rahman, hailing from Moirabari in the Morigaon district, had been hiding in Guwahati after getting bail in 2023. The Morigaon police arrested him again from Guwahati recently. The police found Atabur Rahman with a completely different look. A belt-headed Atabur with only a peripheral distribution of hair now has his head full of hair.

According to the police, Atabur had to spend Rs 2 lakh to get hair planted on his head. With his new look, he has been defrauding people in Guwahati, the police said.

Earlier, the police arrested one Sirajul Islam from Lahorighat in the Morigaon district. The police did recover face masks from his house. Using different face masks, Sirajul used to get fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and defraud people. In certain areas of Morigaon, like Lahorighat, Moirabari, etc., the police have been unearthing peculiar and unusual incidents and tactics adopted by cybercriminals.

According to the police, most of the cybercrimes in the Morigaon district are related to loans from NBFCs (non-banking financial institutions) with fake identities, apart from availing benefits of various government schemes, exchanging ATMs to defraud gullible people, etc.

Morigaon ASP (crime) Samiran Baishya said, “The police have arrested 203 cybercriminals in Morigaon district since December 12, 2022. I started the drive against cybercriminals in the district after my joining there on November 15, 2022. During this period, we have seized over 8,000 SIM cards, over 3,000 ATMs, and hundreds of Aadhaar and PAN cards. The towns of Morigaon districts are on their way to becoming Jamtara. To prevent that from happening, the police in the districts have been trying their best.”

According to the police, many cybercriminals in Morigaon have taken shelter in other districts of the state.

