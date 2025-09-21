Mortal Remains of Zubeen Garg Arrive in Guwahati Amid Tears and Tributes

Guwahati: The mortal remains of Assam’s legendary singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati early Sunday morning, sparking an outpouring of grief across the state.

His body was received by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with senior state government officials and close family members. The casket was brought out through the VIP exit and transferred into a specially decorated ambulance adorned with white flowers, symbolizing peace and reverence.

From the airport, the hearse made its way solemnly to the singer’s residence in Kahilipara, where it remained for about an hour and a half. Family members, close friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects in a deeply emotional atmosphere. Among those present was Zubeen’s ailing 85-year-old father, who sat in silence, bidding a heart-wrenching farewell to his only son.

Zubeen Garg, a household name in Assam and beloved far beyond, was not just a singer but a symbol of cultural pride and activism. His untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of millions.

According to sources, the state government is coordinating with the family to organize public tributes and the final rites in a manner befitting the stature of the artist who gave Assam its musical heartbeat.