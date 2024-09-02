MoRTH approves Rs 8,055-crore annual plan for Assam in 2024-25

Two-lane bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang districts planned

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has approved the Sanction Ceiling and Annual Plan for NH(O) or National Highway (Original) for the state of Assam to the tune of Rs 8,055 crore for the financial year 2024-25. MoRTH has also planned the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang districts.

The Planning Zone of MoRTH recently issued an office memorandum regarding the state-wise approved Sanction Ceiling & Annual Plans for NH(O) for PWDs/BRO/MoRTH PIUs for FY 2024-25.

According to the office memo, an amount of Rs 17,290 crore has been approved as sanction ceiling for six northeastern states for FY 2024–25. The memo states that Assam has bagged the lion’s share of the sanction ceiling among the six states of the NE, with an amount of Rs 8,055 crore approved for the state. The other five states have been approved sanction ceilings of Rs 660 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 2,546 crore for Manipur, Rs 1,871 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 1,021 crore for Mizoram, and Rs 3,138 crore for Nagaland for the current financial year (FY).

The memo also states that a project for construction of a 2-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon district on the southern bank and Darrang district on the northern bank, along the alignment of the new national highway (NH)-715A. The proposed project of a total length of 39 km will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,706 crore, the memo stated.

Sources at the state PWD (NH) said that the estimate and detailed project report (DPR) for sanction of the project have already been submitted to MoRTH.

The memo also mentions another major project for construction of a bridge over the river Gai on NH-15 under the Dibrugarh NH division. The 5 km-long proposed project with the new bridge is estimated to cost Rs 284 crore.

