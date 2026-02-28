MoU inked to initiate process for five new airports in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Initiating the process to set up five greenfield airports in the state, the Assam government signed an MoU with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in the presence of Ministry of Civil Aviation officials here today to expand aviation infrastructure and enhance regional connectivity.

After the signing of the MoU, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the objective of the MoU is to carry out pre-feasibility studies for the five proposed airports in Manas, Majuli, Umrangso, Diphu and Charaideo. "The places where the airports are proposed are important from the viewpoints of cultural heritage, tourism, industrialisation, etc. The proposed airport at Manas is also important from the strategic angle, as it's near to the Chicken Neck, and, if required, the defence forces will also be able to use it," he said.

"It's not an easy task to set up five new airports in Assam, but it's not impossible. To arrive at the final stage, we've to go through many stages. For economic development, air connectivity is very important. We'll also stress regional connectivity between all the airports in the state," the Chief Minister emphasized.

The CM said, "It is very positive news that the proposed Dolo airport has received the green signal from the Ministry of Environment and Civil Aviation. Now we're awaiting the Union Cabinet's approval. The project will entail an expenditure of around Rs 2,000 crores."

The CM also said, "Already the Civil Aviation has agreed to set up a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) unit at Guwahati airport for aircraft maintenance. We also requested AAI to turn Rupsi Airport into a full-fledged airport."

"We'll try to increase international connectivity at Guwahati Airport. Already, many airline companies have communicated with us about their readiness to start international flights. But we need the permission of the Government of India for this. Now Assam is heading toward greater industrialisation. Two more big industries are coming to Assam after the semiconductor plant. So, our trade with the Southeast Asian countries will increase, and we need more international flights," he stressed.

High-level officials of the AAI and the Ministry of Civil Aviation were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

