Guwahati airport’s new terminal to open for passengers from February 22

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced during a press conference on Sunday that the newly constructed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport will become operational from February 22.

The state-of-the-art Integrated Terminal 2 (T2), aimed at significantly enhancing passenger convenience and airport capacity, was earlier inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20. The new facility marks a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure in the Northeast region.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, the modern terminal has been designed to handle approximately 13.1 million passengers annually. With advanced infrastructure, expanded passenger handling areas, and improved operational efficiency, the terminal is expected to substantially reduce congestion at the existing airport facility.

Officials stated that the new terminal incorporates a modern architectural design blended with elements reflecting Assam’s cultural heritage. The facility is equipped with enhanced security systems, spacious check-in counters, advanced baggage handling mechanisms, improved boarding gates and updated passenger amenities to ensure a seamless travel experience.

It is anticipated that the implementation of Terminal 2 will enhance regional connectivity, stimulate tourism, and foster economic growth in Assam and the broader Northeast. Authorities believe the upgraded infrastructure will also support increasing domestic and international air traffic in the coming years.

With the commissioning of the new terminal, passengers travelling through Guwahati are expected to experience faster processing times, improved comfort, and world-class airport services comparable to major aviation hubs across the country.

