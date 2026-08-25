Movement of Commercial Vehicle Between Assam and Meghalaya Resumes After 4-Day Disruption

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The movement of commercial vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya resumed today after a gap of four days. This development was confirmed by both Seven State Tourist Cab Operators' Union of Guwahati and All Shillong Tourist Taxi Drivers' Union.

The movement of vehicular traffic between the two neighbouring states was severely affected after a rally by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) in Shillong on August 19 turned violent, and several vehicles with Assam number plates were damaged by alleged miscreants. Following the incident, blockades were imposed in Jorabat by Assam's cab drivers and in Byrnihat and Umiam by Meghalaya's taxi drivers. The situation became almost normal since Sunday afternoon, following the initiatives taken by both the Assam and Meghalaya governments and discussions with cab drivers from both states.

Talking with The Sentinel today, president of the Seven State Tourist Cab Operators' Union, Ismail Ali, said, "The movement of commercial vehicles resumed today. Our vehicles went to Shillong, and taxis from Meghalaya also came here with passengers."

Anphrolius Marak, president of the All Shillong Tourist Taxi Drivers' Union, told The Sentinel, "We do not support violence. After the August 19 incident, I was in touch with Assam's drivers, and we sent several vehicles safely back to Assam. I also requested Assam's drivers to impose an economic blockade or stop movement of government vehicles or trucks, if they so desired, but not to stop tourists in Meghalaya from coming to Assam, as many had flights or trains to catch. But our request was not heeded after August 20. There was some misunderstanding, but it has been resolved, and the situation has become normal from today."

Also Read: Meghalaya Govt Invites KSU for Talks, CM Sangma Insists No Intelligence Failure in August 19 Violence