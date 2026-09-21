MPLADS: Only 8% of Rajya Sabha MPs’ Sanctioned Works Completed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It is not only projects recommended by Assam’s Lok Sabha MPs under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) that are lagging in completion rate but also those for Rajya Sabha MPs under the scheme. In fact, the scenario for the Rajya MPs of Assam is even worse; as compared to the 12.94% completion rate for Lok Sabha MPs, the completion rate for works recommended by Rajya Sabha MPs is pegged at only around 8%.

There are 7 Rajya Sabha MPs from Assam, of which three were newly elected prior to the recent Assembly Election in the state. Like the Lok Sabha MPs, MPs of the Rajya Sabha are also entitled to Rs 5 crore annually under the MPLADS to recommend development and other works.

Under the MPLADS, elected Rajya Sabha MPs can recommend works in any district or multiple districts within their state of election, but nominated Rajya Sabha MPs can choose and recommend works for implementation anywhere in the country.

According to available information, the Rajya Sabha MPs from Assam recommended a total of 514 works at a cost of Rs 56.82 crore. Of the 514 recommended works, 289 were sanctioned, worth Rs 36.47 crore. However, the cause for concern is that only 23 works of the 289 sanctioned works have been completed, i.e., which comes to only an 8% completion rate.

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary recommended a total of 166 works at a cost of Rs 20.39 crore under MPLADS, of which 126 works with an amount of Rs 15.16 crore received sanction. However, of the 126 sanctioned works, only 17 were completed.

MP Pabitra Margherita recommended 210 works with an amount of Rs 17.01 crore under the Scheme, of which 103 works costing Rs 11.56 crore got sanction. Of the 103 works sanctioned, a meagre five have been completed.

It is to be noted here that more than half of the six-year tenure of both Narzary and Margherita is complete.

As for MP Kanad Purkayastha, he recommended a total of 50 works with a cost of Rs 6.50 crore under MPLADS, of which 31 works received sanction with an amount of Rs 4.35 crore. However, of the 31 sanctioned works, not even one has been completed.

MP Birendra Prasad Baishya recommended a total of 45 works with a cost of Rs 7.75 crore under MPLADS, of which 26 works received sanction with an amount of Rs 4.86 crore. However, of the 26 sanctioned works, only one has been completed.

The tenure of MPs Purkayastha and Baishya in the Rajya Sabha will last until 2031.

Newly elected MP Jogen Mohan Baishya recommended 25 works with an amount of Rs 3.27 crore under the Scheme, of which 3 works costing Rs 0.55 crore got sanction. Of the 3 works sanctioned, not one of the works has been completed.

However, newly elected MP Terash Gowala has not recommended a single work under MPLADS as of mid-September 2026.

Another newly elected MP, Pramod Boro, recommended 18 works with a cost of Rs 1.91 crore under MPLADS, of which no work received sanction.

After any project is sanctioned for a certain MP, a construction committee is formed, with a representative of the government as a member. The blame for the non-completion of work rests squarely on this committee. The district administration and construction committee concerned should give more thrust to the implementation of the MPLADS projects.

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