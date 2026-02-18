Muhammad Yunus again brings up ‘Seven Sisters’

Dhaka: Bangladesh's outgoing interim government Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, in his farewell address, highlighted the "economic promise" of deeper regional integration involving Nepal, Bhutan and the "Seven Sisters" – a term widely used to refer to India's northeastern states – according to local media reports.

His mention of India's northeastern region alongside sovereign nations has drawn criticism from several quarters, with observers calling it diplomatically insensitive at a time when Dhaka and New Delhi are seeking to steady bilateral ties.

In a televised address to the nation, Yunus said, "Our open sea is not only a geographical boundary, but it is an open door to engage with the world economy for Bangladesh. This region, along with Nepal, Bhutan and Seven Sisters, has great economic potential".

The remarks come against the backdrop of strained ties between the two neighbours following the removal of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in 2024.

Yunus's statements have repeatedly touched upon sensitive issues concerning Indian territory, prompting strong reactions from New Delhi.

Earlier in March 2025, during a visit to China, Yunus sparked controversy by referring to India's northeastern states as "landlocked" and describing Bangladesh as the region's "only guardian of the ocean".

Those comments were sharply criticised in India, including by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who termed the remarks "offensive and strongly condemnable".

Subsequently, in April 2025, India announced the withdrawal of a trans-shipment facility that had allowed Bangladesh to export cargo to third countries via Indian customs stations, citing operational concerns.

The decision followed Yunus's controversial remarks and was seen by some analysts as reflective of mounting friction in bilateral ties. (IANS)

Also read: Rise of anti-democratic, radical outfits wreaks havoc on Bangladesh