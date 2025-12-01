Nagaland Aims Renewed Vision for Peace, Progress and Prosperity

Furthermore, the major highlights of the celebration were the launch of multiple key initiatives that are to lead in the realms of cultural preservation, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, media empowerment, and improved public services:

• Release of the “Disability Research, Empowerment and Accessibility Mission” publication titled ‘DREAM Nagaland’: This book captures research-driven insights and long-term strategies related to empowering persons with disabilities and promoting accessibility across the state.

• The launch of the Discover Kisama App: The app is aimed at enriching the experience of people visiting the Hornbill Festival with live information, navigation through the Kisama Heritage Village, cultural insights, and event updates.