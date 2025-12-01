Nagaland Aims Renewed Vision for Peace, Progress and Prosperity

Kohima: Nagaland celebrated its 63rd Statehood Day with a ceremonial function in Kohima, full of reflection, pride, and initiatives that looked towards the future. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asserted that the state was irrevocably committed to peace, inclusiveness, and sustainable development, and it continues to remain one of the most peaceful states in the country. He welcomed the relaxation of Protected Area Permit (PAP) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during the Hornbill Festival and called upon the Centre to consider a permanent lifting to boost tourism and increase global engagement.
While addressing the celebration, the Nagaland CM stated, “We remain committed to strengthening connectivity, boosting power infrastructure, promoting robust healthcare, enhancing urban living standards, and supporting agriculture, ensuring steady progress, development, and the well-being of our people.”
Furthermore, the major highlights of the celebration were the launch of multiple key initiatives that are to lead in the realms of cultural preservation, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, media empowerment, and improved public services:
• Release of the “Disability Research, Empowerment and Accessibility Mission” publication titled ‘DREAM Nagaland’: This book captures research-driven insights and long-term strategies related to empowering persons with disabilities and promoting accessibility across the state.
• The launch of the Discover Kisama App: The app is aimed at enriching the experience of people visiting the Hornbill Festival with live information, navigation through the Kisama Heritage Village, cultural insights, and event updates.
• Release of Phase 1 documentation on traditional attire and ornaments of ten indigenous Naga tribes: a major cultural preservation effort, putting together detailed records of the unique textiles, designs, and ornaments that define Naga identity and heritage.
• Publication under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Highlighting opportunities, support systems, and success stories of traditional artisans and craftsmen to emphasise livelihood development and enhancement of skills.
• Distribution of tablets to accredited journalists with a view to enhancing media capabilities and equipping the journalists with digital tools to enhance faster reporting, field coverage, and access to official resources.
• StateSync App Launch: An online governance initiative that ensures better coordination between departments for timely responses on administrative matters and brings ease to citizen services.
• Flag-off of 10 sanitisation vehicles for urban local bodies: This is a major step to clean up urban sanitation, improve waste management, and boost public health across towns and municipalities.
• Launch of Nagaland Entrepreneurship Impact Forward 2035: A vision document that will encourage innovation, start-ups, youth entrepreneurship, and development of an investment pipeline for the long-term economic future of Nagaland.
• Virtual inauguration of 120 Children and Adolescent Libraries, Digital Infrastructure, and the Nagaland Scholarship Nodal Cell (NSNC): Emphasising education and access to digital facilities, these libraries would inculcate reading habits and academic growth, while the NSNC would centralise the scholarship services for students.
Subsequently, warm greetings flowed in from national leaders on this special day for the state. Celebrations on Statehood Day reflected the proud journey of Nagaland while signalling stronger ambitions toward growth and global engagement.