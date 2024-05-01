Nagaland government replies DCCI on charter of demands

Kohima: Following the charter of demand by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) pertaining to the indefinite shutter down in the state, the Nagaland Government has responded that it does not support and is fully against any illegal taxation or forcible demand or collection by any group, entity or individual in the state.

The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), which is spearheading the ongoing 'Infinite Shutter Down,' to protest against extortion by underground groups, submitted a charter of demands to the chief minister seeking the addressal on five points.

The DCCI demanded the state government to immediately clarify whether taxation imposed by NPGs is legal or illegal.

To this, the state government said, "The state government is fully against any illegal taxation or forcible demand or collection by any group, entity or individual in the state."

Replying to the charter of demands addressed to Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio by DCCI, Nagaland home commissioner Vikeyie Kenya stated that the GST or any other legal tax is to be paid only to the state government by any business organization or individual.

"Only the statutory bodies and law enforcement agencies of the state Government are empowered to issue summons to anyone who is in conflict with the law," the state government added.

The state government further said that summons by any other group, entity or individual is illegal, and the aggrieved person may approach the law-enforcing authorities for redressal of their grievances.

Responding to 4th demand, which said 'raids on so called duplicate products, MRP tempering, and expiry checking by NPG should be immediately declared as illegal and zero tolerance be maintained," the Nagaland government said that only the statutory bodies are empowered to conduct raids by the state Government.

"...raids conducted by any other group, entity, or individual are illegal, and the aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing authorities for redressal of their grievances," it added.

On the last charter of demand, which was regarding "Extortion, kidnapping and waylaid of transport should be dealt with swiftly with full force with no impunity?" the state government replied that it has empowered the police and district administration to act swiftly upon each and every complaint in this regard and book the culprits under the law and the National Security Act to ensure the safety and security of every individual in the state.

However, the state government has also requested the DCCI and CNCCI to call off the indefinite shutter down.

"The state government assures taking necessary action in all the cases of extortion or illegal activities by multiple groups in the state," the home commissioner stated in his letter.

Markets were shut and private offices were closed as an indefinite shutdown of business establishments began in Nagaland on Saturday to protest against extortion by underground groups.

The DCCI said the decision was taken as there was "no end in sight to the unabated multiple taxation, intimidation and summons" by the groups.

Urging the state government to take immediate steps, the DCCI said the law enforcement agencies can no longer afford to ignore what the business community was going through.

The shutdown was first observed in the state's commercial capital, Dimapur on Friday, following which the other districts joined on a call given by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI). (ANI)

