BTC Winter Session Begins Today; Key Reviews and Deputy Speaker Election on Agenda

Kokrajhar: The Winter Session of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assembly begins today, marking the first session under the reinstated BPF-led government. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, November 30, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary announced that the three-day session will run from December 1 to 3, with a packed schedule focusing on departmental reviews and policy discussions.

The first day will begin with the Question Hour, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker. The post is set to be filled by a BJP representative, and two Executive Members (EMs) from the BJP will also be part of the proceedings.

Key dignitaries, including Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, and the Finance Chief Secretary, are expected to be present. Mohilary said that the Assam Government’s senior officials will join today to review to assess the functioning and progress of BTC departments.

He noted that the session will comprehensively examine issues related to rights, finance, and administrative efficiency. “We hope this initiative strengthens our ability to work for the betterment of BTC. Earlier, during our government, we had forest royalty quotas, forest revenue, land revenue, and transport revenue. Today, these are missing, and we do not receive them. Now that our government is back, we will discuss these crucial issues on December 1,” Mohilary said.

He emphasised the need for proper departmental structures, skilled workforce, and clear strategies to ensure effective governance. Referring to the November review meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohilary expressed gratitude: “We know what projects the Assam Government has taken up, and we are thankful to the Chief Minister for giving us the opportunity to work for the welfare and development of our people.”

The Winter Session is expected to set the tone for administrative reforms and development priorities under the BPF-led BTC government.