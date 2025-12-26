Nagaon Begins First-Level Check of EVMs Ahead of 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Nagaon: In preparation for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Nagaon district administration on Friday formally began the First-Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). The process, which is a key step in ensuring a transparent and credible election, will continue from December 26, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The FLC was inaugurated at the designated strong room at Senchowa in the presence of Nagaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Devashish Sharma, IAS. During his visit, the DC closely inspected the stored EVMs and VVPATs and reviewed their physical condition and technical readiness.

Devashish Sharma interacted with technical experts from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), which is the agency responsible for carrying out the checking process. He mentioned the importance of accuracy, transparency and strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines during the FLC. The DC have also reviewed the security arrangements at the venue and directed officials on duty to maintain high standards of safety and monitoring throughout the process.

Several senior officials were present during the launch of the FLC, including Additional District Commissioner Sudip Nath, Election Officer Sekharan Phukan, Executive Officer of Nagaon Municipal Board Pankaj Bhuyan, Borhampur Block Development Officer Siddhartha Changki, along with other officers and staff from concerned departments.

According to the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), the FLC process involves thorough testing of EVMs and VVPATs to ensure that all machines are functioning properly well ahead of the elections. Representatives of political parties are also allowed to observe the process, further strengthening transparency and trust.

The commencement of the FLC is an important milestone in Nagaon’s election preparedness. The district administration is strengthening its commitment to conducting the 2026 Assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.