Nagaon District Administration Shuts Down Three Factories, Exposes Regulatory Lapses

During the inspection, officials discovered that none of the three factories possessed valid pollution control certificates. This revelation has cast a harsh spotlight on the Nagaon Pollution Control Board, whose failure to monitor and regulate these units has now come under public scrutiny.

All three factories were immediately sealed during the operation. The administration’s firm stance send a clear message: “environmental negligence and regulatory evasion will not be tolerated”.

The incident has sparked widespread concern about the long-term health and ecological impact of unchecked industrial activity in the region.

The district administration’s proactive intervention has not only halted illegal operations but also reignited the call for transparent, responsible, and sustainable industrial practices.