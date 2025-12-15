Nagaon District Administration Shuts Down Three Factories, Exposes Regulatory Lapses

Nagaon: In a bold and decisive move, the Nagaon district administration has sealed three tar and bitumen mixing plants operating illegally in the Puranigudam area, exposing serious lapses by the Pollution Control Board. The crackdown was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tejesh Agnihotri, targeting factories owned by two individuals.
The action follows alarming complaints from locals about severe air and water pollution caused by the factories. Reports suggest that nearly 40% of the local population is at risk of developing respiratory illnesses due to prolonged exposure to toxic emissions. Furthermore, waste discharged from these units has reportedly contaminated the Kolong River, turning it into a foul and hazardous water body.
During the inspection, officials discovered that none of the three factories possessed valid pollution control certificates. This revelation has cast a harsh spotlight on the Nagaon Pollution Control Board, whose failure to monitor and regulate these units has now come under public scrutiny.
All three factories were immediately sealed during the operation. The administration’s firm stance send a clear message: “environmental negligence and regulatory evasion will not be tolerated”.
The incident has sparked widespread concern about the long-term health and ecological impact of unchecked industrial activity in the region.
The district administration’s proactive intervention has not only halted illegal operations but also reignited the call for transparent, responsible, and sustainable industrial practices.