Manipur BJP MLAs Meet Central Leaders in Delhi; Discuss Peace Process

Delhi: BJP MLAs of Manipur held a meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed various key issues including formation of government in the state. As per reports, the meeting was attended by over 30 MLAs, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, and Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi.

The meeting was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra. Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also attended the crucial meeting.

The BJP in a post on its official X account said, “The Manipur BJP Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh ji and and party's Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra ji.”

"The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur," it said.

According to sources, the BJP Central leadership underscored the need for unity among party legislators to help facilitate peace and development in the state.

Sunday’s meeting was a significant political development amid growing speculation about the formation of a new government and rising demands from a large number of BJP MLAs and leaders from the party to form the next government.