Nagaon Hosts Northeast India’s First Free HLA Typing Camp for Thalassemia Patients

Nagaon: In a major step towards improving advanced healthcare access in Northeast India, the region’s first-ever free Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Typing Camp for thalassemia patients was successfully held in Nagaon. The camp was organised at Nagaon Medical College on December 21 and marks a significant milestone for children suffering from thalassemia and other serious blood disorders.

The camp was conducted by the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai, in collaboration with DKMS India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and the Parent’s Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Mumbai. It was organised with the active support of the Nagaon District Administration, District Health Society and Nagaon Medical College.

The initiative aimed to provide free HLA typing for children below 15 years suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell disease and aplastic anaemia. HLA typing is a critical step in identifying a suitable donor for bone marrow transplantation, which is considered a curative treatment for these conditions.

The camp was led by the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit of Kokilaben Hospital. Doctors and medical teams collected blood samples from patients and their family members to check for potential donor matches. A successful family match can make bone marrow transplantation possible, offering patients a chance to live a life free from lifelong blood transfusions.

For many families, the absence of a suitable donor means continuous dependence on blood transfusions, which brings heavy financial and emotional stress. To address this challenge, all tests at the camp were conducted completely free of cost. The organisers also announced that if a family match is found, the entire bone marrow transplant procedure will be provided free of charge at Kokilaben Hospital’s BMT Unit.

This camp is part of a wider national initiative. So far, the Kokilaben Hospital BMT Unit, in partnership with government agencies and other organisations, has conducted more than 60 such camps across India, benefiting over 10,000 children.

In Nagaon, the response of the people became encouraging for the camp organisers. A total of 54 patients were screened during the camp, and 108 samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

The event was attended by several senior doctors and officials, including Dr. Shantanu Sen, Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and BMT at Kokilaben Hospital, Dr. Nirali Sanghvi, Dr. Kavita Majumdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Sudip Nath, Assistant Commissioner Shikha Nath, Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Tapan Kumar Saikia, and Dr. Bishnu Ram Das, Principal of Nagaon Medical College. The District Information and Public Relations Office praised the camp as a successful and hopeful beginning, expressing optimism that such initiatives will bring advanced and life-saving healthcare closer to children and families in the region.