PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan for New Fertiliser Project in Dibrugarh's Namrup

Namrup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project in Dibrugarh's Namrup.
The project is within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL).
While speaking on the occasion, the PM called it a "big day" for Assam and the North-East and said the project marks the beginning of a "new chapter" in industrial progress.
"The Bhoomi Pujan of the Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project in Namrup will empower our hardworking farmers. It will boost the agriculture sector across Assam and the Northeast," he added.
He also mentioned the inauguration of the new terminal at Guwahati Airport, saying that Assam has caught a new pace of development.
"What you are experiencing right now is just the beginning," PM Modi said.
The project is expected to contribute to the industrial growth of Assam and create opportunities for employment and development in the region.
Before Bhoomi Pujan in Namrup, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister with a memento of Chaolung Sukapha, the first Swargadeo of the Ahom Dynasty and a hand woven Gamusa with Modi Ji's portrait along with our cultural symbols Gamusa and Xorai.
In March this year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, had approved the setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Namrup in Assam. The project will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) and will be developed within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).
The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 10,601.40 crore.