Nagaon Marks 4th Anniversary of ‘Nodi Aru Nari’ with Culture and Conservation

Nagaon: The Nagaon district chapter of ‘Nodi Aru Nari’ celebrated its fourth anniversary with a day-long cultural and literary programme at the Pranab Baruah Kalakshetra, reaffirming its message of “Save Rivers, Save Women.” The event, themed Kolong-04, brought together writers, artists, activists, and citizens to reflect on the shared fate of rivers and women in sustaining civilisation.

The programme began with flag hoisting, followed by on-the-spot poetry and short story competitions, along with traditional games. The afternoon session, chaired by district president Lakhimi Mahanta, featured poetry recitations by editor Boby Bora and assistant editor Rijumoni Bora.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Sarat Barkatoki, President of the Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, highlighted how civilisations have historically flourished along riverbanks and stressed the role of women and literature in social transformation. He urged renewed interest in poetry and prose as tools for awareness.

Chief guest Ronaldo Taid, founder of ‘Nodi Aru Nari’, drew attention to river pollution and rising violence against women, calling for collective responsibility. Cultural performances, including Borgeet and Sattriya dance, added richness to the celebration, which concluded with a strong call to protect nature and uphold dignity and equality.