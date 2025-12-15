Dulung Subansiri Nature Festival Concludes on Grand Note in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: The four-day Dulung Subansiri Nature Festival 2025 concluded on a high note on December 14 at Dulung Forest Village in the Boginadi area of Assam’s Lakhimpur district. Organised to promote conservation of the Subansiri River ecosystem and the Dulung Reserved Forest near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the festival highlighted the region’s rich biodiversity, wildlife and indigenous culture.
The highlight of the final day was a remarkable performance by renowned artist Shiromoni Doley, who wrote the name of the festival using only his nose as part of an attempt to enter the Asia Book of Records. Completing the feat in 49 minutes and 35 seconds, Doley captivated the audience. The record attempt was inaugurated by Kuladhar Konwar, Principal of Boginadi Kala Niketan, while Dilip Kumar Jha, Principal of Gogamukh College, served as the official observer.
Doley is a native of Lakhimpur district and a person with multiple records, listed in the India Book of Records since 2017, who is nationally known for his unconventional artistic achievements aimed at spreading social and environmental awareness. The festival was organised by the Mishing Autonomous Council with community support, featuring nature photography exhibitions, handicraft fairs, trekking, safaris, river rafting, camping, and discussions on climate change.
The Dulung Reserved Forest, home to the rare medicinal plant Sia-Nahar, emerged as a focal point for eco-tourism and conservation dialogue, making the event a successful blend of nature, culture and sustainability.