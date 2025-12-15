Dulung Subansiri Nature Festival Concludes on Grand Note in Lakhimpur

The highlight of the final day was a remarkable performance by renowned artist Shiromoni Doley, who wrote the name of the festival using only his nose as part of an attempt to enter the Asia Book of Records. Completing the feat in 49 minutes and 35 seconds, Doley captivated the audience. The record attempt was inaugurated by Kuladhar Konwar, Principal of Boginadi Kala Niketan, while Dilip Kumar Jha, Principal of Gogamukh College, served as the official observer.