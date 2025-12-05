Podi Barbi Rings with a Call to Safeguard Arunachal’s Indigenous Culture

Itanagar: A powerful message on preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous identity marked this year’s Podi Barbi celebrations, held on December 5 at the Mopin–Solung Ground in Itanagar. The agriculture-centric festival of the Ramo, Pai-Libo and Bokar communities of Shi-Yomi, situated along the India-China frontier, drew a vibrant crowd and renewed commitment to cultural continuity.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, attending as the chief guest, stressed that cultural knowledge cannot be replaced by online learning. “Our traditions cannot be sourced from Google. They must be passed down from our ancestors,” he told the gathering, extending greetings to the Adi community and the state.
Tourism and Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, the festival’s chief patron, highlighted the role of younger generations in safeguarding tribal practices. He said the digital age should inspire youth to protect their identity rather than drift away from it.
Hundreds joined the celebration organised by the Podi Barbi Celebration Committee–Itanagar, many wearing full traditional attire. Day-long cultural presentations, including folk dances, traditional songs and modern performances, brought the festival grounds to life.
Shi-Yomi sportsperson Joti Mane, who was felicitated during the programme, recalled the festival’s origin. “Podi Barbi,” she noted, refers to an insect believed to harm crops; the festival symbolises a communal prayer for protection and good harvests.
In a state home to over 26 tribes and 100 sub-tribes, this year’s celebration reaffirmed both the richness of Adi traditions and the growing resolve to preserve them for the generations ahead.