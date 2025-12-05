Podi Barbi Rings with a Call to Safeguard Arunachal’s Indigenous Culture

Itanagar: A powerful message on preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous identity marked this year’s Podi Barbi celebrations, held on December 5 at the Mopin–Solung Ground in Itanagar. The agriculture-centric festival of the Ramo, Pai-Libo and Bokar communities of Shi-Yomi, situated along the India-China frontier, drew a vibrant crowd and renewed commitment to cultural continuity.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, attending as the chief guest, stressed that cultural knowledge cannot be replaced by online learning. “Our traditions cannot be sourced from Google. They must be passed down from our ancestors,” he told the gathering, extending greetings to the Adi community and the state.

Tourism and Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, the festival’s chief patron, highlighted the role of younger generations in safeguarding tribal practices. He said the digital age should inspire youth to protect their identity rather than drift away from it.