Nagaon Pays Tribute to Literary Giants and Ideal Educators at Value-Oriented Function

Nagaon: The Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, in association with Surendra Nath Kakoti Nyas, organised a felicitation programme in a significant commemoration of literature, education, and value consciousness at the Kushilav Auditorium of Nagaon Girls' College. The theme for organising this programme was ‘The Rise of Core Values and the Future of Human Society,’ where writers, educators, cultural personnel, along with the students, gathered for a discussion on values in creating a humane and enlightened society.
Dr Mrinal Kumar Baruah, who is currently a professor at Dibrugarh University, delivered the prestigious Surendra Nath Kakoti Memorial Lecture. While speaking on this occasion, Dr Baruah spoke very ardently about the importance of moral & spiritual values for the survival of civilisation. His speech serves as a clarion call for the revival of moral and spiritual values in an increasingly materialistic world. “Without cultural and spiritual values, our generations will be crippled,” he warned.
According to Dr Baruah, even Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev maintained their spiritual values despite being surrounded by such darkness. He draws inspiration from the 15th-century spiritual reformers, highlighting how their legacy laid the foundation for a value-based society that still resonates today.
The event also saw the awarding of the prestigious title ‘Sahitya Ratna’ to three eminent literary stalwarts from Nagaon. While Upendra Barkataki was honoured for his life-long contributions to literature, Dr Jyotirmoy Jana was represented by his nominee, Dr Amiya Patre, in this ceremony, wherein the award to Tilak Chandra Majumdar was received posthumously by his wife Upama Majumdar, marking an emotional moment at the ceremony.
In the category of excellence in education, the Surendra Nath Kakoti Kriti Shikshak Bota was given to Dr Swadhinata Mahanta, the former Vice Principal of Darrang College and a respected literary figure. Her speech on the ‘Power of Education’ left a lasting impression on the audience.
Dr Sarat Barkatoki, the President of Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, opined that writers are the conscience of society. “A writer is not just a creator of words, but the conscience of society, a witness of time, and a guide to the future,” Dr Barkatoki remarked. He rightfully recognised the struggle that writers face while maintaining truth and justice.
The session started with a floral tribute to Surendra Nath Kakoti and Zubeen Garg, and a lighting of the cultural lamp by cultural stalwart Nalini Bora. The cultural sessions with a group singing of ‘Mur Bhasha Jononi’ and a classical dance performance added to the strength of attendance, with close to 300 people. This event ended on a strong note as a ‘tribute to Assamese literature, ethics education, and the ever-remaining significance of basic human values.’ It was not merely a felicitation programme but a profound homage to the enduring spirit of Assamese literature.
The event witnessed the presence of Vice President Nabin Barthakur, former presidents Ratimohan Nath and Thagit Mahanta, regional secretary Rewat Kumar Hazarika, and cultural coordinator Mriganka Bora, among others. The event was anchored with warmth and elegance by Mousumi Kakoti and Elora Kakoti.