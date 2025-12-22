Nagaon Pays Tribute to Literary Giants and Ideal Educators at Value-Oriented Function

Nagaon: The Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, in association with Surendra Nath Kakoti Nyas, organised a felicitation programme in a significant commemoration of literature, education, and value consciousness at the Kushilav Auditorium of Nagaon Girls' College. The theme for organising this programme was ‘The Rise of Core Values and the Future of Human Society,’ where writers, educators, cultural personnel, along with the students, gathered for a discussion on values in creating a humane and enlightened society.

Dr Mrinal Kumar Baruah, who is currently a professor at Dibrugarh University, delivered the prestigious Surendra Nath Kakoti Memorial Lecture. While speaking on this occasion, Dr Baruah spoke very ardently about the importance of moral & spiritual values for the survival of civilisation. His speech serves as a clarion call for the revival of moral and spiritual values in an increasingly materialistic world. “Without cultural and spiritual values, our generations will be crippled,” he warned.

According to Dr Baruah, even Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev maintained their spiritual values despite being surrounded by such darkness. He draws inspiration from the 15th-century spiritual reformers, highlighting how their legacy laid the foundation for a value-based society that still resonates today.