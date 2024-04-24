NaMo App launches unique feature named ‘Modi Meter’

New Delhi: Amid the heat of Lok Sabha elections, the NaMo App has launched a unique feature named ‘Modi Meter’ which will allow the users to gauge the pulse of the nation in the poll season and also participate in a virtual opinion poll. ‘Modi Meter’, the interactive module launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal App, also enables users to predict the performance of the NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The primary goal of the 'Modi Meter' module is to raise awareness about the elections and encourage the people to cast their votes.

Notably, in his election rallies, Prime Minister Modi has frequently spoken about the often-repeated slogan, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar', coined by the people.

The concept of 'Modi Meter' is simple yet powerful. Users can express their projections on the number of seats the NDA coalition is expected to win nationally and within their respective states. They can also predict the likelihood of a BJP candidate winning in their respective constituencies. (IANS)

