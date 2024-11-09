India to play Pakistan in Men’s 50-over U19 Asia Cup opener in Dubai

New Delhi: India will be playing against Pakistan in their opening match of 2024 Men’s 50-over U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on November 30. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule for the upcoming tournament, to be held from November 29 to December 8 in Dubai and Sharjah. India will play its Group A matches against Japan and hosts’ UAE in Sharjah on December 2 and 4 respectively. The top two teams from Group A and B will take on each other in the semi-finals on December 6 in Dubai and Sharjah, with the final taking place on December 8 in Dubai.

Group B comprises of reigning champions Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal. The opening fixture of 2024 Men’s U19 Asia Cup will see Bangladesh and Afghanistan face-off against each other on November 29, with Sri Lanka and Nepal kicking off their tournament on the same day against each other. IANS

Also Read: India Refuses To Travel To Pakistan To Play In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Also Watch: