Nation Pays Tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, recalling him as a visionary whose ideals continue to guide India’s democratic path.
Sharing his thoughts on X, the Prime Minister said Ambedkar’s unwavering commitment to human dignity, justice and constitutional values has shaped generations. “Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote.
Dr Ambedkar, one of India’s foremost jurists, economists and social reformers, is best known as the chief architect of the Constitution. Throughout his life, he fought caste discrimination and worked tirelessly to secure the rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities, shaping the foundation of an inclusive and democratic nation.
Marking the solemn occasion, President Droupadi Murmu offered floral tributes to Babasaheb at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid homage, recalling Ambedkar’s far-reaching influence on India’s constitutional values. He shared an old video from his visit to Ambedkar House in London, reflecting on Babasaheb’s message of equality, social harmony and justice.
Dr Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. In 1990, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour. His birth anniversary, April 14, continues to be celebrated across India as Ambedkar Jayanti, a day that reaffirms his commitment to social equality and democratic ideals.