Nation Pays Tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, recalling him as a visionary whose ideals continue to guide India’s democratic path.

Sharing his thoughts on X, the Prime Minister said Ambedkar’s unwavering commitment to human dignity, justice and constitutional values has shaped generations. “Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote.

Dr Ambedkar, one of India’s foremost jurists, economists and social reformers, is best known as the chief architect of the Constitution. Throughout his life, he fought caste discrimination and worked tirelessly to secure the rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities, shaping the foundation of an inclusive and democratic nation.