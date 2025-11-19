Nation Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her 108th Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: On the occasion of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 108th birth anniversary, India paid tribute on Wednesday, November 19, with leaders from different political parties remembering her contributions to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a short message on 'X', offering his respects and recognising her important role in shaping India during key moments in history. Top Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal visited Shakti Sthal in New Delhi to offer floral tributes. Rahul Gandhi called his grandmother a major source of strength and inspiration, remembering her courage and dedication to public service. Congress president Kharge praised her fearless leadership, while Venugopal recalled her strong decisions that helped protect the country’s security and unity.

The Congress party stated some of Indira Gandhi’s most significant achievements, including the Green Revolution and her leadership during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. They mentioned that her policies helped strengthen India at a time when global politics was rapidly changing.

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 and was India’s first woman Prime Minister who served two terms. Her birth anniversary also marks National Integration Day, reminding the nation of her efforts to promote unity among India’s many cultures and regions.

Known as India’s “Iron Lady”, a title often linked to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Indira Gandhi earned respect for her tough decisions and strong will. Though she faced criticism early in her career, she went on to become one of India’s most influential and decisive leaders, leaving a deep and lasting impact on the country’s political history.