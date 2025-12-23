National Farmers’ Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: National Farmers’ Day was marked with colourful and significant events being organised in a grand manner in the entire Hailakandi district, thereby paying heed to the importance of farmers in developing this region of importance from a socio-economic perspective. As a tribute to this important occasion, a day-long event was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hailakandi, at the S.S. College Hall.

The event begins with a lamp lighting ceremony. The programme witnessed the presence of a large number of farmers along with agricultural scientists, officials, representatives of agriculture-related organisations, and media personnel. The main agenda of this programme was acknowledging the contribution of the farmers towards society, as well as spreading awareness related to the latest agricultural practices.