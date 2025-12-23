National Farmers’ Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: National Farmers’ Day was marked with colourful and significant events being organised in a grand manner in the entire Hailakandi district, thereby paying heed to the importance of farmers in developing this region of importance from a socio-economic perspective. As a tribute to this important occasion, a day-long event was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hailakandi, at the S.S. College Hall.
The event begins with a lamp lighting ceremony. The programme witnessed the presence of a large number of farmers along with agricultural scientists, officials, representatives of agriculture-related organisations, and media personnel. The main agenda of this programme was acknowledging the contribution of the farmers towards society, as well as spreading awareness related to the latest agricultural practices.
One of the major highlights of the event was the felicitation ceremony, which was conducted to honour some of the progressive farmers, agriculture-related personnel, scientists, and journalists by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. They were awarded for their relentless work in the development of agriculture, innovation, and spreading awareness about various aspects of farming and rural development. Many people applauded at the time of the award ceremony.
The event also had a programme organised to inculcate awareness among the people, in which experts shared their views and insights into better agricultural practices in terms of crop diversification, management of soil health, and climate-resilient agriculture. The speakers highlighted how adopting scientific agricultural practices would lead to enhancing the efficiency of agriculture and, in fact, how the government has launched schemes for the benefit of the farmers.
Making this program even more significant, a telecast of the address of the Union Minister of Agriculture was also arranged. The audience listened very intently to the words of the minister, who spoke on policies and welfare schemes for farmers and his vision for the development of the agricultural sector.
The National Farmers Day celebration ended on a positive note with the organisers reaffirming their commitment to work hand-in-hand with the farmers to ensure sustainable growth in agriculture in Hailakandi. The day was an occasion of knowledge transfer and reaffirmation of commitment to the backbone of the rural economy – farmers.