National-Level Intellectual Property Yatra Begins in Shillong on Nov 27

Shillong: A two-day National Level Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Programme will be held in Shillong on November 27 and 28, 2025, with an aim to strengthen awareness and understanding of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) among MSMEs, start-ups and innovators. The initiative is being organised with support from the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, Government of India. The event will take place at The Shillong Club in Police Bazar.

The programme is designed to help micro, small and medium enterprises navigate the process of IP registration, protection and utilisation, areas that often remain unfamiliar to emerging businesses. Officials said the sessions will highlight the role of IP in enhancing competitiveness, safeguarding innovation and supporting business expansion. Participants will receive guidance on patents, trademarks, copyright, design protection and government-supported mechanisms that encourage IP adoption.

Representatives from enforcement agencies, legal experts, industry professionals, entrepreneurs and academic institutions are expected to join the event. Organisers said the initiative aims to build a more informed, IP-aware entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Northeast, encouraging enterprises to see Intellectual Property as a key driver of economic growth and innovation.