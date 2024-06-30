National Testing Agency announces new dates for June cycle UGC-NET, other exams

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced fresh dates for the recently cancelled NCET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, and UGC-NET June 2024 cycle examinations.

Earlier, citing unavoidable circumstances, the examinations were cancelled/postponed, leaving scores of tense aspirants waiting for new dates.

The June cycle UGC-NET exam was earlier held on June 18 but was cancelled the very next day.

In a notification issued on Friday night, the NTA announced that the NCET 2024 will be held on July 10; Joint CSIR-UGC NET on July 25-27; while the UGC-NET June 2024 cycle exam will be held between August 21 and September 4.

The NTA notification suggested the candidates visit its official website www.nta.ac.in for further information.

It also said that the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2024 will be held as per its actual schedule on July 6. (IANS)

