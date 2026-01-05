National Testing Agency to Conduct CUET-UG 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous organization under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, will conduct the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2026 for admission to undergraduate programmes between May 11 and 31 May 2026 (tentative) across India and abroad.

Online application began on January 3 and will continue until January 30. Candidates are advised to carefully check eligibility, program details, and admission criteria on the respective university and official websites—https://cuet.nta.nic.in and https://www.nta.ac.in/.

Also Read: Assam: Non-CUET Undergraduate admissions grow steadily in state