Natural gas pipeline a major asset, will link Northeast to national grid: GAIL

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas Pipeline (BGPL), scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during his two-day Assam visit, will be a milestone project linking the Northeast to the National Gas Grid, according to the executive director of GAIL, AK Tripathi.

Briefing the media about the project here today, Tripathi said that this natural gas pipeline will prove to be a major asset for the development of the Northeast. It will provide a reliable source of clean energy, economic growth, and the overall well-being of the people in the region. This Rs 3,992 crore project was slated to be completed in 2021, but it was delayed due to technical reasons. The project is now ready on the part of GAIL, having constructed the pipeline up to Guwahati. It will now depend on the distributors, who will supply the natural gas to different kinds of consumers, from industries to domestic ones, to take it forward.

He further said that the 718-km-long pipeline passes through six districts of Bihar, five districts of West Bengal, and nine districts of Assam—Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Baksa, Nalbari, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, and Kamrup (Metro)—before reaching Guwahati. This project will create vital infrastructure to supply natural gas, which is environment-friendly and cost-effective, to domestic households, industries, commercial units, and the automobile sector in the region, leading to more investment and employment generation, Tripathi added.

