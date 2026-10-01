Nazira ONGC Protest: Forum Opposes Privatisation, Seeks Jobs for Local Youth

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Sivasagar District Joint Struggle Forum of mass organisations staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the ONGC Assam Asset headquarters in Nazira on Wednesday, raising demands for employment opportunities for local unemployed youth, protection of ONGC's Assam Asset from privatisation, and greater support for flood-affected people.

The protestors alleged that despite the availability of substantial reserves of oil and natural gas in the oilfields under ONGC's Assam Asset, production has declined due to the alleged failure to introduce appropriate modern technology and equipment.

The forum further alleged that ONGC, a Navratna public sector enterprise, was moving towards policies that could facilitate privatisation of profitable oilfields, particularly the Geleki oilfield, which it described as one of the most profitable fields under the Assam Asset.

The organisations claimed that the number of permanent employees under ONGC's Assam Asset, which stood at around 11,502 in 1991, has now fallen to below 2,000.

The protestors also opposed the proposed outsourcing of rigs through Management Contract arrangements, arguing that such measures could adversely affect employment opportunities for local youth and the socio-economic interests of Assam.

The forum also demanded substantial financial assistance from ONGC for flood victims and the reconstruction of damaged roads.

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