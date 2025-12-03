NCB Seizes Rs 12.5 Crore Heroin Consignment Trafficked from Myanmar in Assam

Guwahati: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intercepted a high-value heroin consignment worth around Rs 12.5 crore in Assam, trafficked from Myanmar through a sophisticated riverine route, officials said.

Acting on weeks of intelligence, the Guwahati Zonal Unit of NCB, along with the CRPF and Assam Police, tracked the illegal shipment as it moved through Manipur's dense forests before being brought on small motorboats down the Barak River.

A senior NCB officer termed the operation ‘a big breakthrough’ against an international drug network misusing remote waterways to evade law enforcement. Authorities say that traffickers take more and more riverine routes to avoid checkpoints, urban surveillance, and security camps.