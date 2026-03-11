NCERT Apologises for Class 8 Textbook Chapter on Judiciary Corruption Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday issued an unconditional and unqualified public apology for a controversial chapter on corruption in the judiciary that appeared in its now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook — a day before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

In a statement shared on X, NCERT said the Director and members of the council "hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology" for Chapter IV — 'The Role of Judiciary in Our Society' — from the textbook titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond', Grade 8 (Part II). The council confirmed that the entire book has been withdrawn and is no longer available.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders. NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content," the statement added.

