Revered Assam Agitation Leader Rekha Sharma Honoured in Nagaon

Nagaon: Leaders of the organization Sangrami Satirtha Asom Andolan, Nagaon (1979-1985) paid a heartfelt tribute to one on Assam’s most revered women leaders, Rekha Sharma at her residence in Nagaon’s Amolapatty on Monday.

The tribute marked a solemn recognition to her lifelong dedication to social and cultural causes and also her unforgettable contributions to the historic Assam Movement.

Rekha Sharma was a formidable leader and a nurturing figure during the Assam Agitation led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad. With her unwavering commitment and courage, she also galvanized the people of Nagaon district.

She also inspired and mobilized countless students to strengthen the mass movement that shaped Assam’s political destiny.

Under Sharma’s leadership, in 1984, Nagaon College witnessed the largest women’s convention in Assam’s history.

She also played a pivotal role in forming the state-wide Mahila Parishad. She served as the General Secretary in the Mahila-Parishad and intensified women’s voices in the socio-political landscape.

Apart from activism, she is also known for her literary contributions and deep involvement in socio-cultural initiatives.

Members of the Sangrami Satirtha Asom Andolan, Nagaon paid the visit to her residence and inquired about her health as she is currently unwell. They also extended prayers for her recovery and long life.

Former minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, along with Poran Gohain, Surajit Goswami, Bijoy Barthakur, Deepak Saikia, Rana Pratap Goswami, Debajit Bora, Bhogeswar Baruah, and Kshitish Das, offered their respects on behalf of the organization. Sharma’s daughter-in-law, Manashi Baruah expressed gratitude to all who came to honour her.

Speakers including Girindra Kumar Baruah, Poran Gohain, and Surajit Goswami reflected on Rekha Sharma’s life, philosophy, and enduring legacy in a brief commemorative gathering that was held.

The people of Nagaon remain deeply grateful for the woman leader’s decades of struggle, and literary and cultural contributions, a legacy that continues to inspire generations.