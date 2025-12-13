NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar Leads Transformative Outreach in Nagaon; Empowers Women

Nagaon: In a landmark visit underscoring the centrality of women’s empowerment in nation-building, Vijay Rahatkar, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), arrived in Nagaon district on December 12 for a day-long series of impactful engagements.
An interactive session at the Nagaon Zilla Parishad Conference Hall, where Rahatkar met beneficiaries of key government schemes including Orunodoi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana,Matru Vandana, and the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme.
Members of Self-Help Groups under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Village Organizations (VOs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), and “Lakhpati Baideus” shared their transformative journeys toward economic independence and social dignity.
Addressing the gathering, Rahatkar emphasized, “When women unite and lead, they become a source of inspiration and catalysts for positive societal change. The NCW’s mission is to ensure that every government scheme for women is implemented effectively and that women become politically, economically, and socially self-reliant.”
The event was graced by dignitaries including Angoorlata Deka (Chairperson, Assam State Commission for Women), Radhika Chakravarty (Joint Secretary, NCW), Debashish Sharma IAS (District Commissioner, Nagaon), and other senior officials.
Later, Rahatkar inaugurated a capacity-building workshop titled “She is a Changemaker”, organized jointly by the NCW, Government of Assam, and the Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development at the Extension Training Centre, Amsoi. The workshop aimed to empower elected women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions across Nagaon and Hojai districts.
In her keynote, she elaborated on the pivotal role of women in shaping a developed India, highlighting that the NCW has conducted over 200 such awareness programs nationwide. She strongly advocated for women’s autonomous decision-making in politics, stressing that “true empowerment begins when women make their own choices without external influence.”
She also urged vigilance against child marriage, dowry, and domestic violence, and called for proactive promotion of girls’ education and inclusive access to government schemes. She praised initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Nijut Moina, and the CM’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme for their transformative impact.
The day also saw the release of a booklet titled “Panchayat ki Jananayikai”, and a cultural tribute featuring the timeless anthem “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in honor of her visit.
Later in the day, Rahatkar chaired a review meeting with departmental heads at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, assessing the implementation of women-centric schemes across various sectors.
She concluded her visit with a high-level discussion on women’s safety with Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka and senior police officials at the Nagaon Police Reserve, followed by a press briefing and inspection of the Nagaon Sadar Police Station.
District Information and Public Relations Officer Mandira Chayengia expressed gratitude for the Chairperson’s visit, calling it “a moment of pride and inspiration for the women of Nagaon."