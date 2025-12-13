NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar Leads Transformative Outreach in Nagaon; Empowers Women

Nagaon: In a landmark visit underscoring the centrality of women’s empowerment in nation-building, Vijay Rahatkar, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), arrived in Nagaon district on December 12 for a day-long series of impactful engagements.

An interactive session at the Nagaon Zilla Parishad Conference Hall, where Rahatkar met beneficiaries of key government schemes including Orunodoi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana,Matru Vandana, and the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Members of Self-Help Groups under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Village Organizations (VOs), Cluster Level Federations (CLFs), and “Lakhpati Baideus” shared their transformative journeys toward economic independence and social dignity.