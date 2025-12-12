“Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Case Around 2,500 Pages”: Says SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta

Guwahati: CID Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta on Friday vowed to deliver swift justice for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, stating that the chargesheet filed today is a major step in the judicial proceedings of the high-profile case. He mentioned that the main chargesheet consists of around 2,500 pages.

Addressing the media on the issue, Munna Prasad Gupta stated, “We have filed a chargesheet today in the Court of CJM Kamrup Guwahati against seven arrested accused persons under various sections. They are Siddhartha Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amrit Prabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Murder charges are framed against four accused and culpable homicide against one accused.”

“This chargesheet is a major step in the judicial proceedings of this high-profile case. The main chargesheet is around 2,500 pages, and along with the supporting digital documents, the total comes to over 12,000 pages, as I have been informed. The charges have been verified through evidence and witness statements,” he added.

Gupta named Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta in 103 murder counts, plus conspiracy, financial breach, evidence destruction.

SDGP Gupta further added, “The chargesheet has been filed under Case No. 19/2025. Certain portions of the case had been blocked earlier, but now those aspects are under investigation. At present, I have completed my part, and the chargesheet has been officially submitted.”