NDA and BJP Scripted History in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of Assam threw their full weight behind the BJP as a mark of support for all the good done to Assam during the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s all-out efforts to save and revive the culture, identity and existence of Assam.

Speaking to the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan here today, the chief minister said, “The NDA and the BJP scripted a new history in Assam today. I bow down to the blessings we had from the people of Assam. I promise to keep all the pledges we made before the Assembly election. We have no regrets about losing two or three seats, as our victory aligns with our expectations.”

The Chief Minister said, “Today’s win is the trust reposed in all the works done by the Prime Minister for the development of Assam. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister. I also extend my gratitude to the BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance.”

The Chief Minister said, “I don’t think Zubeen Garg was an issue during the election,” regarding the Congress’ alleged politicisation of the issue. “This is because Zubeen Garg transcended politics.” One of the reasons for the defeat of the Congress is their politics on the issue of Zubeen Garg. They included the issue of Zubeen Garg in their poll manifesto. The people of the state taught the Congress a lesson for their unpleasant politics regarding Zubeen Garg,” he said.

He said that barring one or two, no Hindu MLAs will be in the Opposition. “The Congress has no atmosphere where a Hindu leader can stay. The Hindu leaders in the Congress will shift their loyalty to the BJP. I appeal to such Congress leaders to shift their loyalty to the BJP if they want to save the Assamese nationality from the aggression by Bangladeshi Miyans,” he said.

On the Gen Z wave, the Chief Minister said, “A section of netizens developed a narrative that only the opposition had Gen Z candidates, not the BJP. That was not true. The BJP too had many first-time Gen Z candidates who came out winners.”

On the ‘three Gogois’ narrative comprising Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, the Chief Minister said, “It was a ploy to divide Assam. Right from Gopinath Bordoloi to Sarbananda Sonowal, titles, castes and varnas (classes) were never political issues in Assam. The people of the state foiled their attempt to tilt politics with titles.”

Also Read: ‘Misinforming the nation’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Congress on delimitation exercise