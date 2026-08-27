NDRF on High Alert as GLOF Threatens Gandak River Basin in Bihar, UP

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert after a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) near the Tibet-Nepal border triggered a rise in water levels in Nepal, with the resulting flood wave expected to travel downstream through the Gandak River, NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), state governments and the Central Water Commission (CWC) were closely monitoring the situation, while NDRF teams had been deployed in vulnerable areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"A GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) hit the Tibet-Nepal border and then further down in Nepal. It is likely to hit Gandak. Since our responsibility is up to the India-Nepal border, MHA is monitoring it. State Government is also assessing the situation," Singh told ANI.

He said two NDRF teams had been specifically deployed in the Gandak river basin in Bihar, covering West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, while additional teams were positioned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, which lies close to the Gandak. (ANI)

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